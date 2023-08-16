ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ON traded as high as $31.29 and last traded at $31.23. 2,894,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,091,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth $2,737,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

