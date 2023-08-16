Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 778.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

