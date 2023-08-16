ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.58. 61,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

