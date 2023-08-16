Orbler 24 Hour Volume Reaches $111,984.03 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Orbler has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $60.69 million and $111,984.03 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

