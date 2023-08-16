Ordinals Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.42 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $100.81 million and $21.42 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for about $4.80 or 0.00016628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 5.32485895 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $18,305,891.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

