Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
ONVO stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
