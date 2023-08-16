Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 1.3 %

ONVO stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

Organovo Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

