Orion Capital Management LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 5.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Valence8 US LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 243,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.