Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.05

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $315.26 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 22.34%.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

