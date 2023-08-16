Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.52

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.52 and traded as high as $23.02. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 11,480 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 21.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

