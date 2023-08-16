Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $65.00 at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $269,394,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,738,000 after buying an additional 5,361,244 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

