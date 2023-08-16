Oxen Trading 38.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0820 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $23,518.52 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,653.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00261873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.75 or 0.00732021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00536824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00056851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00109173 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,317,321 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

