Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $467,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

