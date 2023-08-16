Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 188,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $279.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.74. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.64 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, Director David Sgro sold 10,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $69,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,543,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,838,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 707.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,120,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 111,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 340,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 371,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

