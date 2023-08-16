Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,274,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Paycom Software by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.49. The stock had a trading volume of 135,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,019. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.11 and a 12-month high of $396.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

