Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $31.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYCR. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

Shares of PYCR opened at $22.96 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $548,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,020,000 after buying an additional 8,370,507 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,656,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,889,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 992,074 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,678,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,733,000 after acquiring an additional 374,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

