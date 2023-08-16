PCCW Limited Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1052 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
PCCW Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PCCWY opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. PCCW has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $5.62.
About PCCW
