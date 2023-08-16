PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDCE. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.75.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $82.24.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $871.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.61 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 28.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,383,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $137,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,383,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,945 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,061,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,131,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $148,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,454 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,641,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

