PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PED traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 118,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,484. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

