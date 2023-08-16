PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of PED traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 118,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,484. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.31.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
