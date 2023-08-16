Peel Hunt Upgrades TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) to “Buy”

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TT Electronics stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

