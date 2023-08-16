PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 334,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,686. The company has a market capitalization of $621.42 million, a P/E ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 1.64. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

