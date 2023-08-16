PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.