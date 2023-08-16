Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Holdings Decreased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $36,223,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 140,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 104.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after acquiring an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,389,531.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,389,531.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,260,358.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,327,911 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.33.

Shares of PEN stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.45. 59,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,948. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

