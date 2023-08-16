Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $119,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $350,600 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,510 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

