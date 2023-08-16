Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,711,983 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,173 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $103,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $350,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

