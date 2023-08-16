Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives $219.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.33.
PDRDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.
Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.
