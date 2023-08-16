Peter Salzmann Sells 103,058 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 103,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,207,502.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,992,749.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Salzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immunovant alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, Peter Salzmann sold 101,339 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $2,202,096.47.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of Immunovant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09.

Immunovant Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IMVT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.90. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMVT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMVT

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.