PFB (TSE:PFB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.10

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.10 and traded as high as C$24.10. PFB shares last traded at C$24.10, with a volume of 1,025 shares.
PFB Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02.
PFB Company Profile
PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.
