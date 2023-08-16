Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,091 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $51,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,794,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,253,639. The company has a market cap of $199.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

