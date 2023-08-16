Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,524 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.19% of Deere & Company worth $227,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 12.6% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.2% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 86,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,293.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.16.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

