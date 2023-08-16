Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

