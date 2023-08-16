Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
