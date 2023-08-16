Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.64

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 2020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$164.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

