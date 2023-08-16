Polymath Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,727.84 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $121.07 million and approximately $34,727.84 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00262681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013991 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.14504911 USD and is up 6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $52,536.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.