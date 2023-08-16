Polymesh (POLYX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.34 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $58.90 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 844,498,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 844,259,256.451689 with 719,067,353.922258 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.12323587 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,470,306.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

