PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

