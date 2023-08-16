Powell Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 35,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $68,000. NFC Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 119,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 480.4% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $3,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $130.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,224 shares of company stock worth $11,625,402. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.