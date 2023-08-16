Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.52 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.54. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.20). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of C$13.47 billion for the quarter.

POW has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cfra upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on POW

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$38.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 94.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$29.76 and a 52-week high of C$38.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 105.00%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.