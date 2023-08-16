Powerledger Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $69.61 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. Powerledger has a market cap of $69.61 million and $6.12 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Powerledger alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.