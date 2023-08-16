Precipio (PRPO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, August 17th.

Precipio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRPO opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Precipio has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precipio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,325,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 9.92% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Precipio from $2.85 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

Featured Stories

