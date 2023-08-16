Precipio (PRPO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, August 17th.
Precipio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRPO opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. Precipio has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precipio
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,325,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 9.92% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Precipio Company Profile
Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests.
