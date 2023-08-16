Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,770 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $119,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of GE stock opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.11. The firm has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

