Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Booking worth $122,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,200.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,833.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,661.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.