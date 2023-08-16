Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,594 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of American Express worth $113,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after buying an additional 405,975 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.