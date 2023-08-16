Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,479 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $125,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

