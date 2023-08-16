Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Equity Residential worth $156,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE EQR opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

