Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 320,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $148,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 38.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $137.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $145.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

