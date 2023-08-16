PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Trading Down 3.4%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 13,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 53,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States of America, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The company offers savings, time deposit, and current accounts; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loan, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantee; and micro, consumer, small and medium, program, and other loans.

