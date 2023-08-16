PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Trading Down 3.4%

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2023

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKFGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 13,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 53,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKRKF

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States of America, Singapore, Timor-Leste, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The company offers savings, time deposit, and current accounts; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loan, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantee; and micro, consumer, small and medium, program, and other loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.