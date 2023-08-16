Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

DVN opened at $49.19 on Monday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

