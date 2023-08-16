Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Issued By B. Riley

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Light & Wonder in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Light & Wonder’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 0.8 %

LNW stock opened at $74.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.01. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $389,375,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,263,000 after acquiring an additional 61,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Light & Wonder by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Light & Wonder by 0.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamie Odell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

