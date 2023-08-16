Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Increased by Analyst

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aflac’s FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.90.

Aflac Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AFL opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.26. Aflac has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.