Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $39.34 on Monday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 393.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

