Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Increased by KeyCorp

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Janus International Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janus International Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Janus International Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Janus International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE JBI opened at $12.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.51. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.49 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Janus International Group

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $70,098,634.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Janus International Group by 213.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Articles

